Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52,417 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Maximus were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,604,000 after purchasing an additional 408,672 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 777,942.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,457 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 955,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Maximus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

