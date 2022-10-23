McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.47 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.4 %

MKC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 1,114,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $211,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

