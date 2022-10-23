MELD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.75 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $66.75 million and approximately $53,456.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,412,168,722 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01886986 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $44,207.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars.

