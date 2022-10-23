Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target Lowered to €5.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.10.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

SMIZF stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.