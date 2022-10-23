MetisDAO Price Tops $28.73 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $28.73 or 0.00147339 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $126.23 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00045859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022449 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005099 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.39496028 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,327,765.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

