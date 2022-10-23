MetisDAO Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $27.89 or 0.00145375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $122.54 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,187.55 or 1.00001345 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005163 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.39496028 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,327,765.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.