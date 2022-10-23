MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

