Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,522,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.61.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $177.10 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

