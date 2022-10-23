Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 197,698 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 196,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $269.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average of $267.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

