Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.