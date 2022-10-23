Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $19.29 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,285,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

