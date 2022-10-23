Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

