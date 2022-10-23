Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 135,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2 %

COP stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.