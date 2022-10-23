Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 17,700 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Trading Up 2.2 %

RMD opened at $222.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.56.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

