Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 30,800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.8 %

ECL stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

