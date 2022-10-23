Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 459,500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $172,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

