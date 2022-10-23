Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.39 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

