MOBLAND Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $119,386.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.37 or 0.27971851 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010925 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

