Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

