Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.35 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.