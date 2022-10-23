Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on the stock.

MONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 261 ($3.15).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £930.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,575.45. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.62.

Insider Transactions at Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.