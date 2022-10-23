Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.05 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $192.31 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007529 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,048,496 coins and its circulating supply is 424,209,004 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.