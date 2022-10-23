Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $195.57 million and $5.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007489 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,067,468 coins and its circulating supply is 424,231,747 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

