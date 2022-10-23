Morgan Stanley Cuts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $123.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.92.

NYSE:HES opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. Hess has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $135.72.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

