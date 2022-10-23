Morgan Stanley Downgrades Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of OLPX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

