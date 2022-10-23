Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $261.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $267.00.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

