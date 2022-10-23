Morgan Stanley Increases DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $64.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.