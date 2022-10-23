Morgan Stanley Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $17.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after buying an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.