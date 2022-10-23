Morgan Stanley Lowers UserTesting (NYSE:USER) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USER. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.55.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of USER stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.