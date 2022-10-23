Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

