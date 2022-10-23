Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,137 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.76 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

