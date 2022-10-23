Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,766 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile



Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

