Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 83,476 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invitae worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.15 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $505.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Insider Activity at Invitae

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae



Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

