Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 492.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $301.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.52. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $302.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

