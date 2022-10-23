Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $182.37 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

