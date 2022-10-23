Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,007,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.85 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

