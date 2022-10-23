Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $332.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.13.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

