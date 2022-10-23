Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Edison International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.64 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

