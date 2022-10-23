Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.7 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day moving average of $305.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.