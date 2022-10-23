Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

