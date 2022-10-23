Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Lifted to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Naked Wines Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWINF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Naked Wines has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

