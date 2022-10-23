NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00015221 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $146.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00083358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00061854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007587 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,435,333 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

