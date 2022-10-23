Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $122.04 million and $3.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,379.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00276479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00118287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00739451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00563858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00242549 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

