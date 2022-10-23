Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $330.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $240.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day moving average is $220.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.