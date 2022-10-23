New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NFE stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 226,392 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

