NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,614,000 after buying an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

