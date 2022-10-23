Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 50,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,885,142 shares in the company, valued at C$4,727,839.76.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 16,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$4,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 84,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$26,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$7,560.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 33,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$11,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NHK traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.30. 146,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,717. The firm has a market cap of C$36.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.07.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.