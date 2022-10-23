Nokia Oyj to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Nokia Oyj has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,702,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 926,885 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 43.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

