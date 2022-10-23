Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

