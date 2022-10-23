NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.57.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,601,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,251,000 after purchasing an additional 219,422 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

